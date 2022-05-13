Crime Watch 8

IMPD chief recommends firing of officer arrested twice in 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis police officer who’d been arrested twice in two weeks has been suspended, the Indianapolis police chief said Friday.

Randal Taylor, the chief of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, suspended Officer Michael Price without pay pending a recommendation for his termination that’s been sent to the IMPD Civilian Police Merit Board.

Indiana State Police assisted the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in the Wednesday arrest of Price, 46, of Indianapolis. He was preliminarily charged with two counts of domestic battery, and one count of battery on a child less than 14 years old.

News 8 previously reported IMPD had arrested Price on April 30 on preliminary charges of domestic battery and battery in Marion County.

Price is scheduled to have an initial hearing on Tuesday morning on the Marion County charge. News 8 could not immediately determine Friday if an initial hearing has been set for the Shelby County case.

The incidents in Shelby County involved a woman in “a romantic, dating relationship” with Price, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detective’s investigation, which is outlined in court documents.

Court documents in the Marion County and Shelby County cases indicate the same woman is involved.

The Shelby County case came May 4, days after Price was arrested in Marion County.

In the Shelby County case, a boy reports Price and the woman had been involved in incidents on Jan. 9, and again on the night of Feb. 27 or the early morning of Feb. 28. The boy also relayed an incident “between the summer of 2021 and fall of 2021” in which Price kicked a rocking chair into the boy’s stomach, causing him pain and a red mark.

All of the Shelby County incidents happened at a Fountaintown home, the boy said.

The Marion County arrest, according to court documents, came after text messages were sent to 911 shortly before midnight April 29 and again around 12:30 a.m. April 30 from a home on the city’s southeast side. The source of the texts was unclear.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer says in the court documents that the woman and Price greeted the IMPD officer who arrived at the home. The IMPD officer learned Price and the woman had been out earlier in the evening. Price and the woman argued when they got home, Price told the officer.

A spokesman for the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday, May 13, that the investigation has not yet been completed.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Price is a 13-year veteran. He was put on administrative leave. IMPD noted in an email on Wednesday that Price, as with any person arrested, should be considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Court documents issued May 6 say Price was released on a posted bond of $1,000. He was released on his own recognizance with the condition that he have no contact with the woman.

This story has been updated with additional material since its initial post.