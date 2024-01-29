Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IMPD: Child may have been accidentally shot in residential area

Blue illuminated police lights atop a police patrol car. Three people were killed in a head-on collision on U.S. 231 in Dubois County just south of Huntingburg, Indiana, on Dec. 13, 2023. (WISH Photo)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child found with a gunshot wound Monday afternoon may have been accidentally shot, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were sent to a report of a person shot at 3:40 p.m. Monday in the 9100 block of Granville Court. That’s in a residential area southwest of the intersection of North Post Road and East 21st Street on the far east side of the city.

IMPD said in an email to the news media, “The juvenile victim is awake and breathing. Preliminary information suggests this was accidental; however, that has not been confirmed.”

The child was stable, IMPD reported at 4:42 p.m. Monday.

No additional information was immediately available.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Monrovia man dies in I-70...
Local News /
Man sentenced 45 years for...
Crime Watch 8 /
One dead after found with...
Crime Watch 8 /
Fatal crash on State Road...
Local News /
Tasty Takeout: Parlour Doughnuts
All Indiana /
Jeff Dunham ‘I’m with Cupid’...
All Indiana /
Palestinian man killed while waving...
International News /
Remembering Lil BUB, the magical...
All Indiana /