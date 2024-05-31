Child dies after accident on south side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A death investigation is underway on the south side of Indianapolis.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a personal injury accident in the 8700 block of Meadowridge Lane at 10:53 a.m. on Friday.
Officers located a child with trauma to their body, a release said.
The child was taken to an area hospital and later died from their injuries. IMPD believes the accident may have involved the child and a motor vehicle with an attached trailer.
Officers did not provide additional information surrounding the incident.
