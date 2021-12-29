Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Crash now being investigated as homicide

(WISH Photo)
by: Kyle Bloyd
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police responding to a crash on the city’s northeast side believe the case may be a homicide.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded a crash in the 3900 block of N. Keystone Ave. just after 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers arrived to a find a man who was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

IMPD says the man had another injury which was not caused by the crash.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has said the victim possibly suffered a gunshot wound. MCCO has not yet released the suspect’s identity.

