Crime Watch 8

IMPD creates new task force, to focus on increase of carjackings in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Carjackings are increasing in Marion County.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, carjackings are up more than 50% in 2021 compared to 2020.

IMPD, looking to address that rise in carjackings, has created the Carjacking Task Force, the department announced Monday morning. The new task force, which will operate as part of its robbery division, will be made up of members of IMPD officers and FBI agents.

Additionally, IMPD says more than half of those arrested for carjacking in 2021 have been juveniles, with more than one-third under the age of 16.