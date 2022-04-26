Crime Watch 8

IMPD, Crime Stoppers seek help to police bars, nightclubs, event halls

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana on Tuesday asked the public to help police the bars.

Essentially, if you see a bar, nightclub or event hall breaking the rules, email IMPD or call Crime Stoppers.

The request is a break from the usual Crime Stoppers methods of sharing photos of people on the lam, or asking for help to find the suspect in a shooting.

Here’s the reason, according to a news release from Crime Stoppers: ” Violence at Bars, Nightclubs, and Events Halls has been responsible for some of the worst incidents in Indianapolis recently. Incidents at JD’s Pub, Team One, Ebony and Ivory, Taps and Dolls, and Tiki Dolls (sic.) have come under the watchful eye of the

IMPD Commercial Crimes Branch.”

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department wants people to report bars, nightclubs and event halls that may have these types of violations:

Operating without proper permits or licenses.

Bootlegging.

Serving minors.

Overserving patrons.

Serving alcohol after 3 a.m.

Exceeding posted occupancy load

Adult entertainment in violation of zoning.

Tax evasion.

The location has created an environment of chaos, disorder and violence.

People can report their concerns by email to william.carter@indy.gov or christopher.boomershine@indy.gov.

To remain anonymous, report tips to Crime Stoppers or via the P3tips app.