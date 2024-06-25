IMPD: Deadly police shooting in apartment came after shots fired at office park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed in a Tuesday afternoon police shooting in an apartment on the northeast side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

The police response began after the man shot a woman on the northwest side in what investigators think was part of an ongoing domestic issue, IMPD says.

Names of the man and women had not been released as of Tuesday night.

According to computer-aided dispatch entries, IMPD responded to shots fired and a person shot just after 3:10 p.m. Tuesday at 9001 Wesleyan Road, which is an office building near The Pyramids office park. A few minutes later, Pike Township Fire Department medics were sent to a “gunshot scene unsafe” at 9030 Wesleyan Road, which is the address of an extended-stay hotel next to the office park.

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey in a news conference about 6:35 p.m. Tuesday said multiple people called 911 to report a person shot outside a business on Wesleyan Road. He said a woman suffered a gunshot wound, and she was stable.

Pike Township Fire Department tells News 8 that the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the hand, and another person suffered a “bite wound” at the Wesleyan Road scene. The Pike chief said said he could not specify whether it was an animal bite or a human bite.

Bailey later confirmed the male who received the bite wounds was believed to be a “good Samaritan.” His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Several witnesses on Wesleyan Road told officers about a maroon Dodge pickup, Bailey said. Later, a Lawrence Police Department officer and a Marion County sheriff’s deputy found the truck and tried to pull it over. That’s began a pursuit that covered several miles from Wesleyan Road to an apartment complex off Craig Street on the northeast side, and then to an apartment on Maple Leaf Lane. That’s at the Avery Park Apartments, which are a few blocks east of Castleton Square Mall and a few blocks south of Sahm Park.

The upstairs apartment was not the suspect’s, but investigators think the suspect knew the apartment’s occupant and had been staying there, Bailey said.

Bailey said officers went inside the apartment and found the a suspect holding a female at knifepoint. The officers told the suspect to drop the knife, and the police shooting followed. An IMPD officer and a Lawrence Police Department officer fired weapons.

The computer-aided dispatch system shows that at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, Indianapolis Fire Department medics were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the 8400 block of Maple Leaf Lane.

Bailey said, “IMPD detectives believe the suspect and the female victim over on Wesleyan Road knew each other, and this most likely stems from an ongoing domestic issue between theses two individuals.”

The female held at knifepoint in the apartment on Maple Leaf Lane was treated at the scene and released, Bailey said.

The police chief also said investigators have secured a rifle used at the Wesleyan Road shooting, and the knife from the apartment.

IMPD says on social media that no officers were injured.

Officers involved in the police shooting were wearing bodycams.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine says troopers assisted in the pursuit when it went onto the interstate between the Wesleyan Road site and the Maple Leaf Lane address. Troopers were not involved at any other time, he says.

Timeline from computer-aided dispatch

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to shots fired and a person shot just after 3:10 p.m. Tuesday at 9001 Wesleyan Road.

Pike Township Fire Department medics were sent about a minute later to “gunshot scene unsafe” at 9030 Wesleyan Road, an extended-stay hotel next to the office park.

Indianapolis Fire Department medics were dispatched to a shots fired report at 3:25 p.m. in the 8400 block of Maple Leaf Lane. That’s on the southwest of the I-69 interchange for 96th Street.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to shots fired and a person shot just after 3:10 p.m. June 25, 2024, at 9001 Wesleyan Road. (WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)