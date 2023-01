Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Death investigation in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigation a death investigation in downtown Indianapolis.

According to IMPD, just before 12 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Delaware Street on a report of a death investigation.

Officers arrived and found a man with injuries consistent with trauma.

He was taken to an area hospital, police said.

There is no further information at this time.