Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Death of woman found in car with gunshot wounds now deemed a homicide

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 6:15 p.m. May 30, 2021, to the 6700 block of Greenwich Drive. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The death of a woman found Sunday in a car with apparent gunshot wounds has been termed a homicide, police said Tuesday.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 6:15 p.m. Sunday to the 6700 block of Greenwich Drive. That’s in the Latitudes Apartments near Combs and County Line roads on the city’s southeast side.

They arrived to find a woman in a car in the parking lot. Police at the scene said it was not clear when she died and did not confirm whether she had been shot in the car.

Police have release no information on what led to the woman’s death or any possible suspects.

The woman has yet to be identified pending notification of her next of kind, IMPD said Tuesday.

Anyone with information was asked to call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.