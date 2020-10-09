IMPD: Deaths of mother, 12-year-old son in July fire ruled murder-suicide

A 43-year-old woman and her 12-year-old son died after a fire was intentionally set at their apartment. Police have ruled the deaths as a murder-suicide. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The deaths of a mother and her young son in a July fire are being investigated as a murder-suicide, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Keiyonna Jones, 43, and her 12-year-old son Jeremiah Vinson, passed away after a house fire in the 6500 block of Lupine Terrace in July. Around 7:30 a.m. on July 15, crews were called to the Meadowlane Condos for a house fire.

Both Vinson and Jones were pulled from the second floor in the structure.

At the time, Jones was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi in critical condition where she later passed away. Vinson died just days later at Riley’s Hospital for Children at IU Health.

IMPD announced Friday that homicide detectives have ruled Vinson’s death as a homicide. The death of Jones will be ruled a suicide by the Marion County Coroner’s Office, according to IMPD. The exact cause and manner of Vinson’s death has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

On Friday, Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith announced that investigators ruled the fire at Lupine Terrace in July was intentionally set.

Anyone with additional information about the fire is urged to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.