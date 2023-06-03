IMPD detective and Lawrence firefighter arrested for domestic battery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A detective with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and a firefighter with the Lawrence Fire Department were arrested for a domestic dispute Friday night, police say.

At 11:10 p.m. Friday, deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 2200 block of Marina Court in Greenwood, Indiana.

When deputies arrived, they investigated and found probable cause to make an arrest on two individuals: 37-year-old Joseph Lee Gourley and 33-year-old Katie Gourley, who both lived at the Marina Court residence.

Joseph and Katie Gourley were both arrested for domestic battery with injury. They have both posted bond and been released from the Johnson County Jail.

Joseph Lee Gourley indicated that he was employed by the Lawrence Fire Department as a firefighter.

Katie Gourley indicated that she was employed by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department as a detective.