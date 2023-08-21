IMPD detectives arrest 50-year-old suspect in Saturday homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis detectives say they arrested a 50-year-old man for his accused role in the Saturday homicide at a business on the city’s east side.

Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot at Wale’s Audio near the intersection of Hillside Avenue and East 38th Street. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 3800 block of Hillside Avenue.

The man shot, identified as 47-year-old Sunny Gilbert, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where he died.

During the investigation, Michael Coleman was identified as the suspect with help from the cooperation of witnesses. Coleman was found and arrested for murder.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decisions.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Matthew Melkey at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-3270-3475 or at Matthew.Melkey@indy.gov.