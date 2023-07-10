IMPD: East side hit-and-run kills 1

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died Monday morning after a hit-and-run incident on the east side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just before 5:30 a.m. to a possible pedestrian struck near the intersection of Washington Street and Southeastern Avenue, just east of I-70.

Officers arrived and found an injured person in the roadway.

The person was taken to a hospital in critical condition but did not survive, IMPD said in a 7:30 a.m. update.

IMPD did not provide a description of the vehicle or its driver. It’s unclear if there were any witnesses.

At 7:45 a.m., East Washington Street was closed for cleanup and investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.