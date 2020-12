IMPD: Driver dead after shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say a man was shot and killed on East 39th Street just off Keystone Avenue.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived just before 1 a.m. to find a car that someone drove into a yard, then rolled back into the street.

Medics broke the window of the car and found the driver with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police have not released any suspect information.