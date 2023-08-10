IMPD: Elderly woman injured in east side shooting

A street sign on Orchard Valley Way. Police say an elderly man and woman were injured in a shooting just after midnight on August 10, 2023. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An elderly woman was hurt in a shooting early Thursday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just before 1 a.m. to a shooting in the 10000 block of Orchard Valley Way. That’s a residential area near 42nd Street and German Church Road.

At last check, the woman was stable at a local hospital.

IMPD says earlier reports that a man was grazed by a bullet were incorrect and only the woman was hurt.

Police did not say what led to the shooting and no arrests have been made.