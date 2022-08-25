Crime Watch 8

IMPD ends standoff with man in neighborhood on southwest side

LATEST: IMPD has ended a standoff with a man who fired shot in a neighborhood. Police took him into custody.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police said Thursday they are in a standoff with a man who fired shots from a house in a subdivision on the city’s southwest side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent about 3:45 p.m. Thursday to check on the welfare of a person in the 5500 block of Dollar Hide North Drive. That’s in the Valley Mills subdivision, which is southeast of the intersection of South High School Road and West Thompson Road.

Officer William Young with the IMPD public affairs division said about 6 p.m., “Those officers arrived and encountered an adult male outside of a residence who did possess a firearm. There were shots fired near or at officers, as what we believe preliminarily right now. Those officers quickly retreated, made sure those in the neighborhood were safe, got folks out of the area.”

Young says no one has been hurt.

People were being asked to avoid the 5500 block of Dollar Hide North Drive, where the police activity has been contained, Young says.

Decatur Township Fire Department also was called to the scene, according to online dispatch records.