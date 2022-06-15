Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Ex-employee arrested for robbing north side Chipotle

An IMPD patrol car with illuminated red and blue lights. (WISH Photo from video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say one of the men who robbed a north side Chipotle restaurant in May used to work there.

Khepera-Faheem Hill, 19, was arrested Monday for armed robbery, kidnapping, criminal confinement, battery, and intimidation, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Hill and two other men are accused of using a handgun and rifle while robbing the Chipotle at East 86th Street and Westfield Road.

Employees and other witnesses recognized Hill and told police he was a former employee who stopped working there in September.

A vehicle used by the suspects before and after the robbery was registered to Hill, according to IMPD.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for August 3.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the IMPD Robbery Office at 317-327-3475 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.