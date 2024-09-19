IMPD: Fatal hit-and-run near South Lynhurst Drive

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash on the city’s west side.

Around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of South Lynhurst Drive on a report of a personal injury hit-and-run crash. That is a residential area just east of I-465 and the Indianapolis International Airport. Officers arrived and confirmed that the crash was fatal.

No further information was provided.

News 8 is on the way to the scene.