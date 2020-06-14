IMPD: Fatal shooting on northwest side stemmed from attempted business robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a male died after a shooting on the city’s northwest side just after midnight Sunday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Hewitt, officers were called to 3899 Georgetown Road just after midnight Sunday on reports of someone being shot. That’s the address for a Papa John’s near 38th Street and Lafayette Road.

When they arrived they located a male who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe the shooting stemmed from an attempted business robbery. No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.