IMPD finds 3 men shot in park behind police district HQ

A shooting on the night of June 11, 2024, happened at a park with an Indianapolis police district headquarters. (WISH Photo/Adele Reich)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Tuesday night shooting that happened at a park behind an Indianapolis police district headquarters injured three men.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told a News 8 photographer that the shooting happened behind the southwest district headquarters in Haughville Park. That’s on the west side off Michigan Street a few blocks west of Belmont Avenue.

The shooting happened sometime before 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, based on call times in the computer-aided dispatch system.

Police say one man who’d been shot was found north of the park at 10th and Belleview Place. Another man was found south of the park on Michigan Road. The third man went to Eskenazi Hospital. All three were said to be stable.

Shortly before 10 p.m., investigators were talking with witnesses and continuing to determine what led to the shooting.

The website of Visit Indy, the city’s tourism arm, says the 5.5-acre Haughville Park “opened in 1922, and is one of the park system’s most popular family destinations.”