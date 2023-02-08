Crime Watch 8

IMPD finds man dead with gunshot wounds at home on east side

Just after noon Feb. 8, 2023, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 2900 block of North Chester Avenue. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a Wednesday shooting on the city’s east side, police say.

Just after noon Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 2900 block of North Chester Avenue. That’s in a residential area near 30th Street and North Sherman Drive.

Police approached the front door and saw a man with gunshot wounds inside a home. Medics later determined the man had died at the scene.

IMPD did not believe by 3:15 p.m. Wednesday that any active threat remains in the area.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the man once family has been notified, IMPD says.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Shem Ragsdale at the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at shem.ragsdale@indy.gov.

This story was corrected to show the shooting happened on the city’s east side.