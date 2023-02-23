Crime Watch 8

IMPD finds man fatally shot, another injured after disturbance reported at home

IMPD patrol cars sit at the scene of a fatal shooting on East 36th Street on Feb. 23, 2023. (WISH Photo/John LeSage)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police found a man fatally shot and another man with gunshot wounds Thursday afternoon at a home on the east side of Indianapolis.

Just before 1 p.m., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a disturbance in the 3400 block of East 36th Street. That’s a residential area near the intersection of 38th Street and Sherman Drive, just east of Washington Park. The report of a disturbance was upgraded to a person shot while officers were in route.

The injured man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, says Officer William Young with IMPD public affairs.

One of the men was found outside a home, while the other was found inside that home, Young says.

“We believe that this is an isolated incident, and all parties involved have been accounted for,” Young said.

Investigators were speaking with another person who was in the home during the shooting. They also were talking to family members. No suspects were in custody.

IMPD also was talking to people who live in the area to seek more information, but police do not believe an immediate threat exists to the neighborhood.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475.

This story has been updated with additional information.