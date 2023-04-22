IMPD finds remains of child in Morgan County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police detectives have found the remains of a child in Morgan County, the department said Friday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was not saying Friday night what led detectives to find the remains.

In an email reply to a News 8, IMPD did not provide any information on where the remains were found in Morgan County.

IMPD also said it was leading the investigation with help from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgan County Coroner’s Office.

Morgan County Coroner Michael Ellis told News 8 by email that no positive identification has been made for the child’s body.