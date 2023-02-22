Crime Watch 8

IMPD finds ‘small child’ shot in residential area on near-north side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were sent to a report of a person shot just before 9:15 p.m. Feb. 21, 2023, in the 2900 block of North Delaware Street. (WISH Photo/Reece Lindquist)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A “small child” was shot Tuesday night in a residential area on the near-north side, Indianapolis police say in a news release.

The child was stable with serious injuries after being taken to a hospital, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

IMPD and medics were sent to a report of a person shot just before 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of North Delaware Street. That’s in a residential area.

Police arrived to find the child had been taken by “family/friend” to Eskenazi Hopsital, says an IMPD news release, but the child was later diverted to Riley Hospital for Children.

The child was said to be awake and breathing, IMPD initially said.

The release did not have any information on the child’s age or gender, or what may have led to the shooting. Aggravated assault investigators were responding to the shooting.