IMPD fires officer accused of driving 100 mph, possessing marijuana near Zionsville

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis police chief on Monday fired an officer accused of driving 100 mph and marijuana possession near Zionsville.

Andre Gude was a probationary officer working in the Northwest District’s middle shift, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release issued late Monday afternoon.

Elizabeth Frost, the public relations officer with Zionsville Police Department, said in an email to News 8 that the traffic stop involving Gude and a 2011 Ford Escape happened about 11 p.m. Thursday in the South 1600 block of southbound U.S. 421. That’s along a rural stretch of the road about a mile north of Zionsville between Boone County roads 100 South and 200 South.

The SUV was exceeding speeds of 100 mph, Frost’s email said. Gude was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

IMPD’s news release said Zionsville Police Department had alerted IMPD of “a summons arrest in Boone County for reckless driving, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.”

A summons arrest can be used in lieu of issuing an arrest warrant in Indiana. The accused in a summons arrest can avoid a trip to jail and the posting of bail. Summons arrests have been more frequent during the coronavirus pandemic for nonviolent suspects as a way to curb the virus.

Frost said a report was filed with the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office for review of possible misdemeanor charges that included the ones listed in IMPD’s news release.

Gude had worked with IMPD for one year. IMPD’s release said the chief can fire probationary officers immediately.

IMPD declined to answer questions about when and where the traffic stop involving Gude happened, in which court the charges were filed, or Gude’s age. They referred questions to the Zionsville Police Department.

