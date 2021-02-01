IMPD fires officer in traffic stop with Zionsville police in Boone County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis police chief on Monday fired an officer accused of reckless driving and marijuana possession in Zionsville.

Andre Gude was a probationary officer working in the Northwest District’s middle shift, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release issued late Monday afternoon.

Zionsville Police Department had alerted IMPD of “a summons arrest in Boone County for reckless driving, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia,” the release said.

A summons arrest can be used in lieu of issuing an arrest warrant in Indiana. The accused in a summons arrest can avoid a trip to jail and the posting of bail. Summons arrests have been more frequent during the coronavirus pandemic for nonviolent suspects as a way to curb the virus.

Gude had worked with IMPD for one year. IMPD’s release said the chief can fire probationary officers immediately.

IMPD declined to answer questions about when and where the traffic stop involving Gude happened, in which court the charges were filed, or Gude’s age. They referred questions to the Zionsville Police Department, which was working to respond to an email from News 8.

Statement