IMPD: Gunman held 5 hostages before police officer, woman, child wounded

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police released new details Thursday — including the identity of the gunman — after a Wednesday shooting that wounded a police officer, a woman and a child at an apartment complex on the city’s northeast side.`

Police believe Donald Williams, 32, got into an argument with a woman in an apartment, retrieved a gun, and held her and four children hostage. Three children escaped, a police officer outside was struck with gunfire, and the woman and one child were found shot inside, along with Williams, according to a summary of events released Thursday.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a domestic disturbance call just before 9 p.m. Wednesday to the 7500 block of Bayview Club Drive. That’s in the Bayview Club Apartment Homes just southwest of the I-69 and I-465 interchange. Police believe someone inside the apartment made the call, the summary said.

After officers could not make contact with anyone inside the apartment, an officer began checking the perimeter. At about the same time, three children got out of the apartment through a window, and shots were fired from inside the apartment. The officer checking the perimeter was shot in the leg, the summary said.

That officer took cover, and other police at the scene applied a tourniquet and took the injured officer to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, where he was stable. Police on Thursday did not identify the officer but said he was a four-year veteran whose identity would be released “after a threat assessment has been completed,” the summary said.

SWAT responded to the scene, and officers learned more injured people were inside the apartment. That’s when SWAT entered the apartment and found three people with gunshot wounds. A 41-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl were taken to area hospitals, where they were both listed in critical condition, the summary said. The girl was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital; the woman was taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, according to police on Wednesday.

Williams was also found inside the apartment. Emergency medical professionals pronounced him dead at the scene. Police believe Williams suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the summary said.

IMPD said no officers discharged their weapons in Wednesday evening’s shooting.

IMPD had not responded to any other calls at the apartment in 2021. Williams was listed in one incident report during the last five years. It was from April 2020, when he was issued a traffic summons, the summary said.

The three children who escaped the apartment were not injured and are with family, according to police. Their identities will not be released, the summary said.

The girl is the fourth child shot in Indianapolis in less than two weeks. The three other children home during this shooting are physically fine, but police said even one child hurt is too many.

On Sunday, a boy in an SUV was grazed by a bullet on the city’s near northwest side, at 26th and Harding streets. It happened at 5 in the evening and another man was shot. Police do not think either were the intended target. On July 31, five people were shot outside a funeral home, including a 4-year-old and a 16-year-old. It happened during the day on West 30th Street.

Summary of Events from IMPD

A handgun was located inside the apartment in close proximity to Williams.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services, Lawrence Fire Department, Fishers Police Department and Indiana State Police responded to the scene and provided assistance to IMPD.

The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) responded to the scene to conduct the criminal investigation.

The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to process the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office responded to the hospital and positively identified the suspect as 32 year-old Donald Williams who died of a gunshot wound to the head. The manner of death was determined to be a suicide.

Detectives believe a disturbance between the adult female victim and Williams led up to this incident. Investigators believe Williams retrieved a gun and held five people (the two shooting victims and three additional juveniles) hostage.

The three additional juveniles were able to escape the apartment safely with no injuries.

The juveniles are now with family. Their names and ages will not be released.

The IMPD Victim’s Assistance Unit responded to provide support for victims and their families.

Detectives continue to canvass the area for witnesses and other evidence. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Michael Duke at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Michael.Duke@indy.gov. Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS to remain anonymous.

Additional Information