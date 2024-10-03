IMPD heightens security at synagogues for High Holy Days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year, began Wednesday night and marked the beginning of the High Holy Days that will conclude next week with Yom Kippur.

Officer Drew Brown of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday that officers will have extra patrols around synagogues and Jewish community centers. “Members of the IMPD have met with leaders of the congregations just to ensure them that they have our full support, and that we are going to be out present whether that’s bike patrols, increased foot patrols.”

In a post on the X platform at noon Wednesday, IMPD said, “Starting this evening, you may notice an increased police presence near local synagogues and temples as the Jewish High Holy Days begin. This is part of our ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all in our community.”

IMPD on Wednesday had no known threats to the Jewish community.

Jews worldwide have been under attack. Iran launched missile attacks against Israel on Tuesday, and Monday will mark one year since the Hamas terrorist group attacked Israel and killed over 1,100 people.

The IMPD officer said, “If you see anything suspicious, if anything raises the hair on the back of your neck or causes concern, please reach out to us and report that suspicious activity.”

On Monday, the Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis and the Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council, alongside many community partners, will gather for a time of remembrance for the victims of the Hamas attacks. The event will begin at 7 p.m. Monday at the Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation. Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb will be the keynote speaker.

Statement

“The greater Indianapolis Jewish community spaces and places will have additional security over the next few days. This is no different from the increased security measures our community has needed over the past year. In the face of all the challenges confronting our Jewish world, we thank our local law enforcement for assisting us so we can feel secure this high holiday season.” Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis

