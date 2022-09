Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Hit-and run-investigation, driver fled scene after hitting 2 homes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A driver hit two homes on the city’s east side and drove away early Saturday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At 4:28 a.m. Saturday morning, a vehicle went into two homes at the 2400 block of Franklin Road.

According to IMPD, the alleged driver fled the scene.

Police confirm that no injuries were reported.

This hit-and-run remain active and ongoing.

Police have no further information at this time.