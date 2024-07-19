IMPD: Homeowner shoots man in attempted home invasion on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A homeowner shot a suspect in an attempted home invasion on the city’s west side on Thursday night, police say.

Around 9:04 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 8700 block of West 21st Street. That is a residential area on the city’s west side. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man in critical condition with gunshot wound injuries.

According to investigators, the injured man and another man were attempting to burglarize a residence in the 8700 block of West 21st Street. While attempting to burglarize the residence, the homeowner shot one of the suspects. The other suspect involved in the attempted burglary was taken into custody by police. The homeowner and a witness are cooperating with investigators.