Crime Watch 8

IMPD homicide detectives arrest suspects in 4 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police announced Thursday they’ve arrested three men and two boys in homicide cases, three from the past six days and another from November.

David Villanueva, 19, was arrested after the death of Tyvon Moore, 19, in the first block of North Gray Street. IMPD was called to the area about 5:30 a.m. Monday. Moore was found shot inside a home. He died after being taken to a hospital in critical condition. Villanueva’s jail booking photo was unavailable Thursday. No online court records were available for Villanueva on Thursday afternoon. IMPD did not say if Villanueva is from Indianapolis.

Jalen Frierson, 21, was arrested Wednesday on charges of murder and robbery, and a firearm charge. IMPD believes he shot Eric Preer, 31, sometime before 7:40 p.m. Saturday at a business in the 1900 block of North College Avenue. Preer died later at a hospital. No online court records were available for Frierson on Thursday afternoon. IMPD did not say if Frierson is from Indianapolis.

Jalen Frierson (Image Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

Two boys, ages 16 and 17, were arrested Wednesday night following the death of Jahmal Houston, 19. IMPD officers found Houston with a gunshot wound Friday afternoon at a house in the 3300 block of West St. Clair Street, just southeast the intersection of 10th Street and North Tibbs Avenue. Houston was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where he died. The two boys were not identified by police because of their ages.

Thomas Watson II, 28, of Indianapolis, was arrested Wednesday in connection to the death of Carlos Hale, 31. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found Hale dead with a gunshot wound in just before 8 p.m. Nov. 9. He was found in the passenger seat of a car in the parking lot of a business at the southeast corner of 38th and North Meridian streets. Online court records show no court hearing set by Thursday afternoon for Watson.

Thomas Watson III (Photo Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor issued a statement: “IMPD homicide detectives have worked relentlessly to track down leads, identify suspects in these homicides and ultimately make arrests. We want to thank community members and others who stepped up and provided our detectives with essential information in locating and arresting these suspects. IMPD will continue to work with the community and our partners in the criminal justice system to bring justice to victims, their families and to get violent perpetrators off the streets.”