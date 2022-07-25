Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Homicide investigation underway after woman in hit-and-run dies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Saturday hit-and-run is now a homicide investigation, police said Monday.

Mary Ann Adame, 28, died on Sunday night, according to the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to what was described as an accident with serious bodily injuries and a possible hit-and-run about 7:50 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South Chester Avenue. That’s in a residential area southwest of the intersection of Southeastern and South Grant avenues on the city’s east side.

An IMPD spokesman says homicide investigators are on the case. IMPD has provided no additional details, including whether investigators are searching for a vehicle.

The fatal hit-and-run on South Chester Avenue was one of three during the weekend.