IMPD hosting virtual community forums aimed at public safety

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Commanders with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will host virtual community meetings in February aimed at informing district residents about public safety data and plans.

The series of meetings will begin Feb. 2 and are broken down by districts. They will be at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays during the first three weeks of February.

The meetings will also give residents a forum to ask questions about the district they live in.

“Residents are invited to join their district’s meeting to hear about efforts to keep their neighborhood safe and how they can get more involved in their local community,” the department said in a press release Friday.

Links to join the meetings can be found on the districts’ social media platforms. The links and a meeting schedule are also listed below:

Click here to find out what district your neighborhood is in.