IMPD identifies Cultural Trail stabbing suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has identified a man accused of stabbing a jogger on the Cultural Trail.

IMPD has arrested 37-year-old Victor Johnson in the case.

He faces preliminary charges of criminal confinement, rape, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and intimidation.

News 8 has reached out to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for a probable cause affidavit to learn more about the case.

Online jail records indicate Johnson will appear in court on Thursday morning.

Johnson is accused of stabbing a female jogger on the afternoon of June 18 near Walnut and Illinois streets.

News 8 has spoken to a woman who believes the same man pulled a knife on her downtown the day before.

IMPD has not confirmed if the cases are connected.