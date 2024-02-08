IMPD identifies suspect in Broad Ripple attack

LATEST: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday night that detectives believe they have identified the suspect. The suspect’s name is not being released as detectives prepare to present the case to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for a decision on whether to file criminal charges.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a woman it says assaulted a shopper in broad daylight in Broad Ripple.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying the woman. They released surveillance photos of the suspect this week.

(Provided Photos/IMPD)

Police say the woman was spotted around 10:15 a.m. on Sunday near the College Avenue IndyGo Red Line stop. Investigators say she then walked over to a nearby grocery store where a shopper was assaulted in a parking lot.

According to IMPD, the shopper sustained serious injuries. The suspect was last seen on Carrolton Avenue near Dan Wakefield Park.

Investigators say anyone with information concerning this incident or the suspect’s identity should reach out to IMPD North District Detective Russ Sering at 317-327-6129 or by email at Russell.Sering@indy.gov.

People who wish to submit an anonymous tip can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

