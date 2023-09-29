IMPD IDs 3 officers in shooting that killed man, hurt woman outside Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot at 9:15 p.m. Friday at South Missouri and West Merrill streets, according to data from computer-aided dispatch. (WISH Photo/Tahj Reeves)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three Indianapolis police officers were named Friday as being part of a police shooting a week ago outside Lucas Oil Stadium.

The officers and their time with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were Officer Dalton Hair, five years; Officer Kenneth Kunz, 27 years; and Sgt. Jeremy Stewart, 21 years. All were have been placed on administrative leave, and will have to await a review of their use of force until any criminal cases are resolved. IMPD also does an internal investigation.

Ricktez Williams, 27, died in the shooting. A woman, who IMPD has not publicly identified, was also shot. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but IMPD has not said if her condition has changed since the shooting. It’s unknown if the woman is facing criminal charges.

About 9 p.m. Friday, IMPD officers went to a report of an armed robbery of a business in the 2200 block of South Shelby Street. That’s just west of the I-65 exit for Raymond Street. Investigators at the business confirmed a robbery had happened and what type of vehicle was involved. A week later, IMPD has not said which business was involved.

IMPD has said it’s not looking for additional suspects in the robbery.

IMPD’s special weapons and tactics team and a group of detectives assigned to covert robbery found the vehicle in the 600 block of Missouri Street, just west of Lucas Oil Stadium. They tried to do “a pursuit prevention technique,” IMPD said in a news release.

The woman was driving the vehicle, and Williams was the front-seat passenger. As police approached the vehicle, Williams began shooting, and the three officers returned fire, IMPD says.

At 9:15 p.m. Friday, IMPD reported a person had been shot at South Missouri Street and West Merrill Street, just west of Lucas Oil Stadium. Police recovered the gun at the crime scene.

No events were going on at the stadium when the shooting happened.

Multiple officers wore bodycams, and a police car dashcam also recorded video, IMPD says. It generally takes a month or more before IMPD releases the video in an edited format.

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)