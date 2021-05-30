Crime Watch 8

IMPD IDs officer shot, others who fired weapons Saturday on shooting suspect

UPDATE: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Friday afternoon identified the officer who was injured in a Saturday shooting as two-year veteran Elizabeth Iversen. The officers who fired their weapons during the exchange of gunfire were identified Friday as: three-year veteran Christopher Hester, five-year veteran Brett Lauerman, seven-year veteran Keith Shelton, five-year veteran Corey Shinn, and five-year veteran Nicholas Snow.

IMPD: Man who exchanged gunfire with police shot 2 people, hit woman with car before chase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police on Sunday identified a 21-year-old man accused of shooting a man and woman before leading police on a chase, hitting a woman with his SUV and shooting and injuring a police officer.

Keith Allender faces preliminary charges of attempted murder (3 counts), aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement.

Detectives with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department believe Allender shot two of his neighbors in an unprovoked attack Saturday afternoon on Kentstone Drive. A 61-year-old woman was in a car with a toddler when Allender shot her and a 38-year-old man standing outside the car. The child was unharmed, according to police, and the woman was able to drive a short distance away from the scene.

Then, police say, as a 55-year-old woman tried to help the woman who was shot, Allender intentionally struck the woman helping with his sport-utility vehicle.

Both shooting victims were taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, where the woman was critically injured and the man was stable. The woman struck by the SUV was also taken to St. Vincent and was stable, police said.

According to police, Allender drove away from Kentstone Drive and fired shots about a block away, near the intersection of Rodebaugh Road and West 62nd Street, hitting three vehicles. No one was injured there, police said.

Officers found Allender when he reached 62nd and Michigan Road and attempted to detain him. At that point, he got out of the SUV, shot at two officers, hitting one police car, and drove south on Michigan Road, starting the chase, police said.

When the chase reached the area of West 30th Street and Riverside Drive, Allender stopped. That’s when he and five officers exchanged gunfire, police said.

An officer, who is a two-year veteran with IMPD was shot multiple times and taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital by another officer. She was in good condition and on Saturday evening was released from the hospital, police said.