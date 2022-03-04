Crime Watch 8

IMPD IDs officer shot, requests get-well cards

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Friday identified the police officer shot in the line of duty Sunday night.

Patrol Officer Thomas Mangan is a one-year officer who was in field training.

IMPD is asking the public to send get-well cards.

Those who want to send a card can mail them to IMPD Southeast District, Attn: Officer Thomas Mangan, 1150 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46203.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Detective Sergeant Leslie Vanbuskirk at 317-327-3475 or by e-mail at Leslie.Vanbuskirk@indy.gov.