Crime Watch 8

IMPD IDs officer shot, requests get-well cards

(WISH Photo, File)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Friday identified the police officer shot in the line of duty Sunday night.

Patrol Officer Thomas Mangan is a one-year officer who was in field training.

IMPD is asking the public to send get-well cards.

Those who want to send a card can mail them to IMPD Southeast District, Attn: Officer Thomas Mangan, 1150 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46203.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Detective Sergeant Leslie Vanbuskirk at 317-327-3475 or by e-mail at Leslie.Vanbuskirk@indy.gov.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indiana death toll from coronavirus rises above 22,000

Coronavirus /

Actress Dee Wallace talks new book ‘Born: Giving Birth to a New You,’ new movies

All Indiana /

Near record highs Saturday, active weather to follow

Weather Blog /

Indiana government revenue outpaces projections again

Inside INdiana Business /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.