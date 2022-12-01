Crime Watch 8

IMPD in search for 2 people of interest after Oct. 30 murder of 27-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are in search of two additional people of interest regarding a murder of a 27-year-old man that happened on Oct. 30.

Kevan Akbar, 27, was found shot inside his vehicle and was in critical condition on Oct. 29 and died early morning on Oct. 30. His death was ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The Marion County Coroner’s Office determined his exact cause of death.

On Oct. 29 just before 10:30 p.m., police officers responded to a BP gas station in the 6000 block of East 30th Street on a report of a person shot.

On Nov. 22 an 18-year-old man was arrested for his alleged role in the death of Akbar who was found shot in his car last month on the city’s northeast side.

Upon their arrival, officers found Akbar inside his car with gunshot wounds.

According to court docs, IMPD began investigating the shooting. Surveillance footage shows a woman leaving the gas station and getting into Akbar’s car. Two men are seen entering and exiting the gas station several times prior to the shooting.

As Akbar and the woman talk in his car, two men run from the side of the gas station to Akbar’s car and both pull guns on Akbar as he is sitting in the car, according to court docs. One of the men fires a shot through the windshield hitting Akbar.

Both men are seen fleeing the gas station.

Akbar was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Investigators then collected evidence at the site of the shooting, including a silver iPhone.

According to court docs, “the silver iPhone was in front of the driver side tire next to where the subject who fired the shot at Akbar was standing.”

The home screen on the silver iPhone showed a shirtless man “holding a large sum of money with a handgun sticking out of his pants,” court papers say.

On Nov. 2, detectives received an anonymous tip saying Johnson was involved in the shooting.

Detectives viewed the “photograph of Johnson and confirmed that he matched the description of the subject on the surveillance video….and the photograph on the home screen from the recovered silver iPhone,” court documents say.

IMPD arrested Johnson on Nov. 22. During a video interview, Johnson fully confessed to his role in the shooting.

Police are now in search of two additional individuals of interest regarding this case.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by e-mail at James.Hurt@indy.gov.

News 8’s digital journalists Ashley Fowler and Kyla Russell contributed to this story.