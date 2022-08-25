Crime Watch 8

IMPD in standoff in neighborhood on southwest side; people asked to avoid area

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police said Thursday afternoon they are in a standoff with a person believed to have fired shots from a house in a subdivision on the city’s southwest side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent about 3:45 p.m. Thursday to check on the welfare of a person in the 5500 block of Dollar Hide North Drive. That’s in the Valley Mills subdivision, which is southeast of the intersection of South High School Road and West Thompson Road.

People were being asked to avoid the area.

IMPD tweeted at 4:27 p.m. Thursday that there were no known injuries.

Dispatchers also sent people from the Decatur Township Fire Department to assist a special weapons and tactics team bout 4:15 p.m. and 4:42 p.m. Thursday, according to online records.