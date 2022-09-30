Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Indy man arrested for his involvement in fatal shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a man for his involvement in a fatal shooting.

During the investigation, officers say they received a report of a person shot just before 10 p.m. Sept. 2, at the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane. When they arrived, officers found Stacey Branch Jr., 24, with gunshot wounds. Police say he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Later that evening, Branch died at the hospital.

After further investigation, police identified Dionni King, 21, as a suspect. Throughout the investigation, police were able to find King on Thursday. Investigators later learned that a verbal altercation happened between Branch and King before the shooting. Police then arrested King for his role in the homicide.