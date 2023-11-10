IMPD: Man shot by police on city’s north side

IMPD news conference No. 2: Police shooting in the 3900 block of Caroline Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police shot and wounded a suspect near the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Friday morning.

At 11 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 3900 block of Caroline Avenue near 38th Street and Keystone Avenue on a report of a person armed with shots fired.

“When officers arrived, they came into contact with an adult male and, at some point, a police shooting did occur,” IMPD Public Information Officer Samone Burris said at the scene.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition, Burris said.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Burris says IMPD is not searching for any additional suspects.

The scene is considered “very active” with a number of investigators working to determine what led to the police shooting.

The area near Millersville Road and Caroline Avenue will be closed for several hours. Drivers and pedestrians should avoid the area.