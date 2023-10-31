IMPD investigates after woman shot in neck on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was shot in the neck Monday night during a fight at a home on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded around 10:45 p.m. to a shooting on 16th Street near Emerson Avenue.

IMPD says the woman was fighting with a man outside the home and he shot her as she went inside.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

The suspect, whose name was not shared by police, is still at large.

Police have not released a description of the man or any details about the victim.