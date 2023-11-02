IMPD investigates person of interest in Wednesday shooting death of teenage girl

Flashing police lights on top of an IMPD vehicle. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police in Indianapolis have a person in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of a teenage girl.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday that a person of interest is being questioned after officers found a teenage girl dead around noon on Wednesday.

IMPD officers arrived at the 10000 block of Aristocrat North Drive, just off 42nd Street and North Mitthoefer Road, and found the wounded teenager.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services produced her dead on the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the girl and the cause and manner of her death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.