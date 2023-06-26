IMPD investigating 2 Sunday night homicides

Red and blue police lights atop an IMPD patrol car at a crime scene in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man and woman died Sunday following two shootings in Indianapolis, police said.

27th Street and MLK shooting

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a man shot just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of 27th and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Streets on the city’s northwest side.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he died, IMPD says. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name after his relatives have been notified.

Investigators spoke with a witness at the scene but did not say what led to the shooting. IMPD did not identify any possible suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Connie Pearson at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Connie.Pearson@indy.gov.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

Tremont Street shooting

Just after 8 p.m., IMPDofficers found a woman shot in the 500 block of N. Tremont Street. That’s a residential area just off Michigan Street near Belmont Avenue on the city’s near west side.

The woman was transported to a hospital, where she died, IMPD says. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will share the woman’s name after her relatives have been notified.

IMPD did not say what led to the shooting and no suspect information was available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Shem Ragsdale at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Shem.Ragsdale@indy.gov.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.