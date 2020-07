IMPD investigating after 2 walk into hospital with gunshot wounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a double shooting on the city’s northeast side.

IMPD said two people walked into Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital early Friday morning.

Police said they are searching for a crime scene in the area of 38th Street and Post Road.

IMPD says the victims are in good condition.

No information regarding a suspect has been released.