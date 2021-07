Crime Watch 8

IMPD investigating after body found at church on east side

A body was found at Indianapolis First Church of the Nazarene on July 9, 2021. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a body was found behind Indianapolis First Church of the Nazarene Friday night.

Police say officers were called to the church on a report of a possible deceased person and located a man who was declared dead. The body was originally found by members of the church.

The cause of death is unknown at this point.