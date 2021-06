Crime Watch 8

IMPD investigating after body found in near-north side neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a body was found in a near-north side neighborhood on Sunday.

IMPD says officers responded to 3462 N. Kenwood Ave. on a report of a shot fired around 1:30 a.m. and found a woman dead with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

A specific cause of death is not known at this point.

No further information about the victim was immediately available.