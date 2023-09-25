IMPD investigating after body found on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis homicide detectives were investigating Monday after a person was found dead inside a vehicle on the city’s near northwest side.

Just before 6:45 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a death investigation in the 800 block of West 25th Street near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Officers arrived and found a silver SUV in an alley next to a vacant house. The person inside the vehicle had been shot to death, IMPD Public Information Officer Samone Burris said at the scene.

There was no one at the scene when police arrived and investigators are now trying to piece together a timeline of events, according to Burris.

“We’re not sure when the victim was declared deceased, time of death, or anything like that. So we’re trying to ask our community to come forward — maybe they heard something last night, early in the morning. And then we were notified actually by a relative that the victim was here.”

Police believe the victim likely died between 11 p.m. Sunday and early Monday morning.

“It’s a large time frame and we understand that…we want to make sure that that window is wide enough so that our community members can go back and check their Ring doorbell cameras, check any surveillance footage that they might have. That can help us figure out what happened.”

Investigators are “leaning heavily on the community” to find out what happened, Burris says.

“We can’t solve cases like this without our community members coming forward and sharing that information to help our detectives get a resolution without them, cases like this go unsolved, unfortunately,” Burris said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 217-327-3475. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.