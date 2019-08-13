IMPD investigating after child shot on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after a two-year-old boy was shot on the city’s east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are in the 400 block of N. Bradley Avenue. That’s near Michigan Street and Sherman Drive.

Officers responded just after 8:15 a.m.

Officers say the boy was shot in the wrist. Officers do not believe the boy shot himself.

The child has been taken to Riley Hospital for Children. His condition is described as stable.

